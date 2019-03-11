Analysts Anticipate W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) will report $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. W. R. Berkley reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.50 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.03. The stock had a trading volume of 461,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $84.65.

W. R. Berkley shares are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, April 3rd. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, February 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, April 2nd.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

