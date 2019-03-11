Analysts Anticipate Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.68 Million

Brokerages predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) will post sales of $195.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $195.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $195.40 million. Grand Canyon Education posted sales of $275.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year sales of $776.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $775.60 million to $776.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $861.26 million, with estimates ranging from $857.32 million to $865.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $177.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.80.

In other news, COO William Stan Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $2,351,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total transaction of $592,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,659 shares in the company, valued at $9,316,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,000 shares of company stock worth $9,053,120 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

LOPE stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,874. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $90.67 and a twelve month high of $130.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

