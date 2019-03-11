Analysts Anticipate Commercial Metals (CMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to report sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Commercial Metals posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $6.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $7.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

CMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $18.00 price target on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Macquarie set a $21.00 price target on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Longbow Research set a $25.00 price target on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,712,000 after purchasing an additional 78,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $20,566,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 427,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $1,056,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $15.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $26.59.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

