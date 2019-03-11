AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Holdings Reduced by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,012 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6,614.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,448,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

ABC opened at $76.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $101.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.52 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 44.53% and a net margin of 0.69%. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

In related news, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 5,702 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $439,168.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,416 shares in the company, valued at $648,200.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $1,579,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,532,508.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,836 shares of company stock valued at $9,498,232. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

