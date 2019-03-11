Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,440 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Amc Networks by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,670,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,166,000 after purchasing an additional 631,430 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Amc Networks by 2,552.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 597,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,792,000 after purchasing an additional 574,991 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Amc Networks by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 624,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,262,000 after purchasing an additional 401,658 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,052,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Amc Networks by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 252,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 148,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,412.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Amc Networks stock opened at $62.39 on Monday. Amc Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $49.08 and a 1-year high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Amc Networks had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 221.77%. The business had revenue of $772.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMCX. BidaskClub cut shares of Amc Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.16.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

