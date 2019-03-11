AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in QEP Resources Inc (QEP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,420,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,475,000 after purchasing an additional 254,888 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 1,100.5% in the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 688,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 631,419 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,907,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,913,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the third quarter valued at $13,496,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 144,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 64,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

QEP stock opened at $7.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.84. QEP Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.10.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). QEP Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The firm had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of QEP Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.07.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

