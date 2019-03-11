AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Stock

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $35,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $278.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.87.

In other news, Director Christine Heckart sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.98, for a total value of $354,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 7,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total value of $1,244,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,378 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $168.83 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $234.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.20. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Lam Research announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 23% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

