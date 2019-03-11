AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $155,000 in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (JELD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 583.4% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,868 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,003 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,660,000. Hound Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 8,218,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,665,000 after purchasing an additional 737,178 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,600,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Kirk S. Hachigian sold 42,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $861,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JELD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Jeld-Wen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $19.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.84.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

