Allergan (AGN) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Allergan (NYSE:AGN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Allergan from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Allergan to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 target price on Allergan and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Allergan from $217.00 to $202.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Allergan and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.32.

Shares of AGN stock opened at $145.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. Allergan has a 12 month low of $125.84 and a 12 month high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allergan will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allergan declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This is a boost from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

In other Allergan news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders acquired 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.67 per share, for a total transaction of $252,859.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 409,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,010,000 after purchasing an additional 68,154 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

