Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) Position Increased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 216.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,340 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,464,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,044,000 after purchasing an additional 298,539 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,229,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,568 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,994,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,024,000 after purchasing an additional 161,930 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,582,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,382,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,213,000 after purchasing an additional 34,545 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $9.91. 134,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,794,201. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

