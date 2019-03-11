Akers Biosciences (AKER) Shares Down 2.8%

Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) shares dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 157,591 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 435,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Akers Biosciences by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,715,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 128,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Akers Biosciences by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,715,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 128,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Akers Biosciences by 8,438.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,405 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Akers Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Akers Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akers Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKER)

Akers Biosciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company's marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness.

