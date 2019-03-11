Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT) Stake Lifted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIMT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AIMT opened at $23.36 on Monday. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $36.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of -0.12.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Aimmune Therapeutics Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

