Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $132.55 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.26 and a 12-month high of $154.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $2.36. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.77.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $27,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 600 shares of company stock valued at $76,788 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

