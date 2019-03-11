Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,698 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 433.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC opened at $49.80 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $242.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

