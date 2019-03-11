Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Sony Corp (SNE)

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Sony in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Sony in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Sony in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Sony by 130.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sony in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

Sony stock opened at $45.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sony Corp has a 52 week low of $42.43 and a 52 week high of $61.02. The stock has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.03. Sony had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $2,401.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2,676.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $234.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup raised Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.91 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

WARNING: “Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Sony Corp (SNE)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/advisor-group-inc-has-1-78-million-holdings-in-sony-corp-sne.html.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.