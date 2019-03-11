Advisor Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJM)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 198.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,622 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,821,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 165.0% in the third quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 67,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 41,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,064,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJM opened at $24.32 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $24.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a $0.1008 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th.

