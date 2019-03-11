Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,179 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,150,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,414,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,129,000 after buying an additional 123,155 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,114,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,913,000 after buying an additional 115,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after buying an additional 50,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

In other Schweitzer-Mauduit International news, EVP Michel Fievez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $796,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,958.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $37.74 on Monday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.20. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/acadian-asset-management-llc-reduces-position-in-schweitzer-mauduit-international-inc-swm.html.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

Recommended Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.