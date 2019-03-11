Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,179 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,150,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,414,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,129,000 after buying an additional 123,155 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,114,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,913,000 after buying an additional 115,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after buying an additional 50,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.
In other Schweitzer-Mauduit International news, EVP Michel Fievez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $796,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,958.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.20. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 50.57%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th.
Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile
Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.
