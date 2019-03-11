Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $214,000 Holdings in Bank Of Princeton (BPRN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank Of Princeton were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 199.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Bank Of Princeton in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 45.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $32.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.43. Bank Of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank Of Princeton will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.61%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BPRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Bank Of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Of Princeton in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

Bank Of Princeton Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

