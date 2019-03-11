Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,500 Shares of Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 140.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Enbridge by 61.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 6.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 349,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.3% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 778,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $35.93 on Monday. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Albert Monaco bought 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.33 per share, with a total value of $385,069.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Allen C. Capps sold 6,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $241,148.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $127,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

