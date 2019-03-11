Absolute Reaches Market Capitalization of $141,867.00 (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Absolute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Over the last week, Absolute has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Absolute has a total market capitalization of $141,867.00 and $211.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.20 or 0.02136727 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00424843 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00018890 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00011012 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00022824 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00020292 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006545 BTC.

Absolute Profile

Absolute is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 11,026,626 coins and its circulating supply is 10,460,977 coins. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

