Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.36.

ANF stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $29.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,232,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,225,000 after buying an additional 1,119,930 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 294.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 654,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after buying an additional 488,434 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,065,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,511,000 after buying an additional 13,572 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyvor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 520.7% during the third quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC now owns 930,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 780,976 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

