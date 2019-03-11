Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.1% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT stock opened at $76.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $78.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $108,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 2,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $175,188.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,096,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,481 shares of company stock valued at $13,358,927. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.10 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

