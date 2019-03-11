8,570 Shares in Neogen Co. (NEOG) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Neogen by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Neogen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Neogen by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Neogen by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEOG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Neogen in a report on Friday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Friday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

In other news, Chairman James L. Herbert sold 45,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $2,722,760.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 761,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,754,789.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 23,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,383,126.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 706,484 shares in the company, valued at $41,724,945.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,815 shares of company stock worth $5,351,275. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEOG stock opened at $58.73 on Monday. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $97.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Neogen had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Neogen’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

