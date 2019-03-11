778,326 Shares in Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP) Acquired by SCW Capital Management LP

SCW Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 778,326 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,395,000. Dorchester Minerals comprises about 9.0% of SCW Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SCW Capital Management LP owned about 2.41% of Dorchester Minerals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gruss & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $5,442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 276.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 154,812 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 147.6% in the third quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 161,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 96,242 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 30.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 75,751 shares during the period. 17.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ:DMLP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,502. The firm has a market cap of $594.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.01. Dorchester Minerals LP has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $21.15.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

