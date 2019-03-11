7,000 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (USB) Purchased by Accident Compensation Corp

Accident Compensation Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,427,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,754,000 after purchasing an additional 465,927 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4,346.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,619,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448,158 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,543,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,382,000 after purchasing an additional 937,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,506,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,026 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,486,000 after purchasing an additional 49,056 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Standpoint Research cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.16 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $758,955.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,455.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of USB stock opened at $50.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $55.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 27.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

