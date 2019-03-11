$601.72 Million in Sales Expected for Five Below Inc (FIVE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) will announce sales of $601.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $603.77 million. Five Below posted sales of $504.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Five Below.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Five Below from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $3,074,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Five Below by 602.5% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Five Below by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $114.89 on Monday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $136.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.