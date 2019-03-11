4,150 Shares in HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HD Supply by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in HD Supply by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in HD Supply by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in HD Supply by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 63,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HDS. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.96 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Shares of HD Supply stock opened at $42.70 on Monday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 1,095,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $41,559,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph J. Deangelo purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,849,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 292,618 shares in the company, valued at $10,823,939.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,251,545 shares of company stock valued at $123,065,335. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

