39,689 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) Acquired by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 46,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $69.12 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $78.34.

WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/39689-shares-in-schwab-us-small-cap-etf-scha-acquired-by-hhm-wealth-advisors-llc.html.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.