$33.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Cigna Corp (CI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) will post sales of $33.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.66 billion and the lowest is $31.83 billion. Cigna reported sales of $11.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 193.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $136.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.17 billion to $148.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $141.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $134.02 billion to $149.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, November 12th. Leerink Swann increased their price target on Cigna from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.09.

CI traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $163.20. 697,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,938,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna has a 52-week low of $162.42 and a 52-week high of $226.60.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 9,148 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $1,655,879.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Partridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total transaction of $184,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,688. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Cigna by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 60,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after acquiring an additional 54,183 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $737,238,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

