326,703 Shares in Tribune Publishing Co (TPCO) Acquired by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 326,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPCO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Tribune Publishing alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research note on Sunday, January 20th.

Shares of TPCO stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,446. The stock has a market cap of $390.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tribune Publishing Co has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $20.35.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/326703-shares-in-tribune-publishing-co-tpco-acquired-by-quinn-opportunity-partners-llc.html.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, troncM and troncX. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.