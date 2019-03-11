269,600 Shares in DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units (DDMXU) Acquired by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:DDMXU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 269,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000.

Separately, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units during the 4th quarter worth about $1,904,000.

Shares of DDMXU stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units Company Profile

DD3 Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with target businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

