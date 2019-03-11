2,314 Shares in Chevron Co. (CVX) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 321,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 525,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 127,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 38,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman Financial Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. now owns 34,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $135.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.95 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

In other Chevron news, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $838,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $532,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $121.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $131.08. The company has a market capitalization of $233.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $42.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

