17,949 Shares in International Speedway Corp (ISCA) Purchased by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISCA. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Speedway during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Speedway during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Speedway by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Speedway by 58.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Speedway during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISCA opened at $43.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. International Speedway Corp has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.86.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). International Speedway had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $195.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Speedway Corp will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $26.00.

International Speedway Company Profile

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

