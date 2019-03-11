17,874 Shares in Air Lease Corp (AL) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,279,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,660,000 after acquiring an additional 65,558 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,152,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,371,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,786,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 732,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 102,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.29 per share, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 947,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,496,015.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $71,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 947,682 shares in the company, valued at $33,898,585.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $35.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.11. Air Lease Corp has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $449.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.55 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 30.41%. Research analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Air Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Air Lease and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

