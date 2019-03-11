1,697 Shares in Visa Inc (V) Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional bought a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,049,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,969,390,000 after acquiring an additional 640,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 133,049,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,969,390,000 after acquiring an additional 640,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,485,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,383,832,000 after acquiring an additional 936,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,917,222 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,045,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,757,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,466,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,197 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 81,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total value of $11,339,889.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $147.35 on Monday. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $116.03 and a 1-year high of $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 50.61% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.99 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, December 21st. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.77.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

