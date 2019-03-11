137,150 Shares in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 137,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,514,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,175,982,000 after acquiring an additional 247,405 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,295,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,146,370,000 after acquiring an additional 421,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,442,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $360,718,000 after acquiring an additional 962,129 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,459,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $152,668,000 after acquiring an additional 208,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,131,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,322,000 after acquiring an additional 359,181 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Dougherty & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.11.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $83,325.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,398.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 28,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $1,713,465.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 235,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,394,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 124,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,843,696 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $83.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $86.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “137,150 Shares in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/137150-shares-in-keysight-technologies-inc-keys-purchased-by-connor-clark-lunn-investment-management-ltd.html.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.