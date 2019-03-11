1,300 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Acquired by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 42,260,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,214,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,671,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $565,149,000 after buying an additional 1,472,976 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 17,882,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $513,760,000 after buying an additional 242,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,304,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,347,000 after buying an additional 1,912,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,165,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $372,930,000 after buying an additional 728,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $733,300 over the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $28.07 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.41.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

