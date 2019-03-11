10,229 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at $148,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,616,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $615,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of NOBL opened at $65.46 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/10229-shares-in-proshares-sp-500-aristocrats-etf-nobl-acquired-by-magnus-financial-group-llc.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.