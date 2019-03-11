$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) will report $1.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year sales of $6.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research set a $64.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

Shares of NCLH traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.46. 2,024,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,069. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 10,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total transaction of $584,588.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,558,658.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Harry Sommer sold 31,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $1,712,901.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,084 shares of company stock worth $6,076,759 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 221.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

