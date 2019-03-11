$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Insperity Inc (NSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) will post sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Insperity posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $966.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.22 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 126.19% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

NSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Insperity to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.80.

In other Insperity news, SVP James D. Allison sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $336,326.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,301,314.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,974 shares of company stock valued at $15,871,882. 9.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,035,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,713,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $791,849,000 after purchasing an additional 573,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 991,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,437,000 after purchasing an additional 537,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Insperity by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,061,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,025,000 after purchasing an additional 220,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,025,000 after purchasing an additional 220,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.62. The stock had a trading volume of 231,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,959. Insperity has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $132.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

