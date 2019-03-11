$1.07 EPS Expected for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.17. Dicks Sporting Goods reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dicks Sporting Goods.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,004,228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $248,511,000 after purchasing an additional 102,949 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $1,079,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 504.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,461 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,172,000 after purchasing an additional 850,809 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,584,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,225 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $37.85 on Friday. Dicks Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.90%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

