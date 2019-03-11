$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for TC Pipelines, LP (TCP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TC Pipelines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.06. TC Pipelines posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TC Pipelines will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TC Pipelines.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. TC Pipelines had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TCP shares. Wolfe Research lowered TC Pipelines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of TC Pipelines in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $40.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 15.4% in the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 14,142,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,205 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 7,203,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,367,000 after acquiring an additional 321,475 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,385,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,987,000 after acquiring an additional 600,824 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,681,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 831,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,717,000 after acquiring an additional 26,577 shares during the period. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TCP traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.69. The company had a trading volume of 27,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,435. TC Pipelines has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

