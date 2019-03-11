$0.94 EPS Expected for SAP SE (SAP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.04. SAP posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.83.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.87. 16,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. SAP has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $127.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SAP by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,318,000 after buying an additional 40,007 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SAP by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 306,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,641,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 4.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

