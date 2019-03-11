$0.34 EPS Expected for Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) will post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Medidata Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.40. Medidata Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Medidata Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medidata Solutions.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $167.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDSO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Medidata Solutions to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Medidata Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medidata Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Medidata Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Medidata Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.64.

In other Medidata Solutions news, EVP Michael Pray sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,147,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,751. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 12,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $938,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,632 shares of company stock worth $2,223,064. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDSO. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 16.8% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 53,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 25.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 3.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 126,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDSO traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,490. Medidata Solutions has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $88.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

