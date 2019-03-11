$0.04 EPS Expected for InterDigital Wireless Inc (IDCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.03). InterDigital Wireless posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow InterDigital Wireless.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.36 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterDigital Wireless presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

In related news, CEO William J. Merritt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $1,074,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,212,039.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 946.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDCC opened at $66.04 on Monday. InterDigital Wireless has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $85.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

