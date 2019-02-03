Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN) Given a CHF 310 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 310 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 340 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 359 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 300 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Baader Bank set a CHF 310 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 390 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 330.44.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52-week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

