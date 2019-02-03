Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.70-7.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.89-7.97 billion (+/- 0.5%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.96 billion.Zimmer Biomet also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.70-7.90 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $116.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $96.99 and a twelve month high of $134.55.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.18. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.45.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

