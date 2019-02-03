Zalando (ZAL) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €34.00 ($39.53) target price by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.63% from the stock’s current price.

ZAL has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €38.55 ($44.82).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €27.28 ($31.72) on Friday. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.