Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SINA (SINA) to Hold

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “SINA’s effort to add consumer-centric features to the growing Weibo platform is noteworthy for investors. The company’s partnerships with professional agencies in verticals like e-commerce, video IP and live broadcasting will help it to expand mobile market share. Growing popularity of Weibo and a robust mobile user base in China is a tailwind. Meanwhile, estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company's Q4 earnings release. The company has mixed record of earnings surprise in the recent quarters. However, shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Intensifying competition within the online advertising business in China is a headwind. Stricter regulation in the micro-lending sector is an overhang. Additionally, Sina’s social media platform Weibo is facing strict regulation that is hurting growth prospects.”

Get SINA alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SINA. BidaskClub lowered shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SINA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of SINA from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of SINA in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SINA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Shares of SINA stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. SINA has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $124.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.09.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. SINA had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SINA will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in SINA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in SINA during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP grew its position in SINA by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in SINA by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its position in SINA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,931,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,620,000 after buying an additional 78,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SINA (SINA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.