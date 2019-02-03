Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) to “Buy”

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

ONCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $2.12 on Friday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 489,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.96% of Oncolytics Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

